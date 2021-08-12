Starr County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 14 new cases of COVID-19
Starr County on Thursday reported one coronavirus-related death and 14 new cases of the disease.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 307 deaths related to the coronavirus.
With the 14 new cases of COVID-19, the county has reported a total of 8,209 confirmed cases of the disease.
The county also reported a total of 1,875 probable cases of COVID-19 since the virus was first detected in the county.
Of those total cases, 365 remain active.
A total of 9,444 people have recovered from COVID-19.
