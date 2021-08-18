Starr County reports 35 new cases of COVID-19
Starr County on Wednesday reported 35 new cases of COVID-19.
Of those cases, 24 were confirmed and 11 are probable, the county announced.
There are now 8,335 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and an additional 1,972 probable cases of the disease, the county announced.
Of those cases, 421 remain active.
Starr County reported no new coronavirus-related deaths. The COVID-19 death toll in the county remains at 307.
