Starr County reports 35 new cases of COVID-19

Starr County on Wednesday reported 35 new cases of COVID-19.

Of those cases, 24 were confirmed and 11 are probable, the county announced.

There are now 8,335 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and an additional 1,972 probable cases of the disease, the county announced.

Of those cases, 421 remain active.

Starr County reported no new coronavirus-related deaths. The COVID-19 death toll in the county remains at 307.