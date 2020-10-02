Starr County requesting another 4-week delay of in-person learning

Starr County officials had a press conference about COVID-19 and schools reopening on Thursday.

Starr County Judge Eloy Vera said he has been working with school districts in Starr County, so that they may request an additional four week delay with the TEA to start in-person learning.

Vera also added that his is concerned about sports reopening up at school districts amid pandemic.

