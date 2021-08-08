Starr County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help to identify burglary suspects

The Starr County Sheriff's Office and Precinct 7 Constables are asking the public for help identifying and located two suspects in a string of burglaries in the area.

Officials say, two men, seen in surveillance video posted on social media by the Roma Police Department, are suspects in several burglaries in the Falcon Heights and Salineño area.

If you have any information, call the Starr County Sheriff's Office at 956-487-5571.