Starr County volunteers reschedule trip to assist flood victims in Central Texas
Volunteers from Starr County had to reschedule their trip to the Texas Hill Country to assist flood victims due to the weather.
The Starr County Commerce Association has rescheduled Friday's planned trip for Saturday.
The group is going back up to help organize all the donations that have been pouring in for flood victims. They plan to work out of Kerr County,
