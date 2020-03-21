Starr County will start offering drive-thru testing for the coronavirus on Sunday

Anyone who wants to be tested for the coronavirus must consult with a doctor — and receive a referral. Nobody will be tested without a referral.

Dr. Jose Vazquez, the president of the Starr County Memorial Hospital board, said he expected people would start testing positive for the coronavirus.

"It is a lot better to know what we are facing than to be in the darkness," Vazquez said.

Positive tests will assist doctors and aren't a cause for concern, Vazquez said.

"In our community, we are going to be a step ahead," Vazquez said, referring to the drive-thru testing facility.

Rose Benavidez, the president of the Starr County Industrial Foundation, thanked South Texas College for providing a location for the drive-thru testing.

Sam Vale, who owns the Starr-Camargo Bridge Company, will cover the cost of the mobile testing facility for the first month, according to a news release from the industrial foundation.

People who receive a referral for testing will be told to drive to the north entrance of the South Texas College campus in Rio Grande City, Vazquez said. They are asked to bring the referral and insurance paperwork.

People who arrive for testing should remain in their vehicles and are asked not to roll down their windows until instructed to do so.

Test results will be available within 24 hours, Vazquez said.