Starting jackpots for Louisiana Lotto to rise in August

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana is upgrading its flagship state lottery game. KATC-TV reports the Louisiana Lottery will begin offering starting jackpots of $500,000 for the Louisiana Lotto game with the Aug. 5 drawing. The change doubles the starting jackpot and marks only the fourth time Lotto has changed in its 28-year history. To create the larger starting jackpots, the redesigned game will require players to select six numbers out of 42. That bumps the overall odds of winning to 1 in 34.4 The previous matrix was six numbers out of 40 with overall odds of 1 in 30.

