State data shows Covid-related ER visits increased in July in Cameron and Hidalgo counties

The regional medical director for public health with the Texas Department of State Health Services says even though COVID-19 cases are no longer being tracked, Covid-related hospitalizations are growing.

Dr. Emilie Prot, who also serves as the Willacy County health authority, said only one percent of hospital visits in Cameron County from April 2024 to June 2024 were related to Covid.

That amount jumped to six percent in July.

“Around this period of time in previous Covid-19 cycles, we have seen a peek around June and July — and we are seeing that again this year,” Prot said. “So it's not unusual, and that's why we really want people — if they are having symptoms of Covid — test yourself and wash your hands.”

Dr. Prot said Hidalgo County is also seeing an increase. From April to June, one percent of people visiting the hospital had Covid in Hidalgo County.

That number jumped to five percent in July, Prot said.