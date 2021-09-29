STC announces second round of student debt relief, free tuition

Students at the South Texas College are receiving a second round of student debt forgiveness along with the opportunity of a free Spring semester, the school announced this week.

STC student Jeanette Galvez says the second round of funding is a full-circle moment for her. She's one semester away from graduating with a degree in medical assistance. After personally living through the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic Galvez says she realized she wanted to pursue healthcare.

RELATED: STC to pay students' outstanding balances

"I want to give back in the healthcare field," Galvez said. "I had a few deaths in the family— due to COVID reasons."

Part of her journey was made possible when STC offered students free tuition for the fall semester over the summer.

RELATED: Over $175M in emergency funding headed to STC and UTRGV students

This week, the school made it happen again after the board of trustees signed off on using Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund money from the federal government to offer free tuition for the upcoming spring semester. School officials say they plan on using $800,000 of the federal funds to eliminate the debt of more than 1,600 students.

Registration for the spring semester opens Monday, Oct. 4.