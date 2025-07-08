STC launches historic first police academy in Starr County

South Texas College has officially launched its inaugural police academy at its Starr County campus, according to a news release.

The news release said the historic milestone expansion brings "high-quality training closer to home for aspiring peace officers across the region."

Thirteen cadets have already begun the 26-week training program, each receiving a $1,000 scholarship from the STC Foundation, according to the news release.

The news release said brining the police academy to Starr County removes a barrier for many aspiring cadets that had to previously travel for more than an hour for training.

The police academy was established at STC in 2012 and has graduated more than 400 students, according to the news release. The program equips cadets with the training required to become licensed police officers and qualifies them to sit for the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement exam for state certification.

For more information on STC’s police academy, click here or call 956-872-4208.