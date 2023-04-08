STC mentor program expanding to Hidalgo County

As part of an expansion of a work-study program at South Texas College’s Starr County locations, high school students in Hidalgo County will soon have access to STC student mentors.

The mentors will help high schoolers prepare for college and be stationed at certain high schools, so students will have direct access to them on campus.

“We see that there's still so many schools that lack these resources either because of funding or because of just lack of staffing,” STC College Connections Director Larry Barosso said. “There's so many different challenges and barriers that we see that schools are still facing. If we can provide this additional resource, I think it's a great opportunity for us to take advantage of."

STC is still deciding which schools will be a part of the program.

Services are free to high schoolers and will be available in fall 2023.

Those interested in being a mentor must qualify for the work study program.