STC officials brief students over coronavirus
MCALLEN – On Thursday, South Texas College briefed its students on the coronavirus situation.
Biology instructor Dr. Shima Chaudhary shared a presentation for students on how the virus works.
She explained why hand washing and social distancing is important.
County epidemiologist Cynthia Gutierrez explained how the criteria for a member of the public to receive a coronavirus test are still very high.
"Out of the hundreds of people that we have investigated and that we have had in isolation, and that we’ve taken vitals twice a day, zero have qualified for testing," Gutierrez said.
For more information watch the video above.
More News
News Video
-
Extra DPS patrols planned for Spring Break at South Padre Island
-
STC officials brief students over coronavirus
-
UPDATE: Valley school districts announce suspended travel outside Region One
-
Police searching for suspect vehicle in connection to San Juan shooting
-
Livestock show in Mercedes kicks off as virus fear looms