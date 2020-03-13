STC officials brief students over coronavirus

MCALLEN – On Thursday, South Texas College briefed its students on the coronavirus situation.

Biology instructor Dr. Shima Chaudhary shared a presentation for students on how the virus works.

She explained why hand washing and social distancing is important.

County epidemiologist Cynthia Gutierrez explained how the criteria for a member of the public to receive a coronavirus test are still very high.

"Out of the hundreds of people that we have investigated and that we have had in isolation, and that we’ve taken vitals twice a day, zero have qualified for testing," Gutierrez said.

For more information watch the video above.