STHS Edinburg named Best Regional Hospital in Texas by U.S. News & World Report

South Texas Health System Edinburg has been named Best Regional Hospital in Texas for 2025-2026 by the U.S. News & World Report, according to a news release.

STHS is only one of 504 hospitals nationwide and the only facility in South Texas to earn the distinction, according to a news release. They were ranked #24 in the state of Texas.

The news release said it is the fourth consecutive year the hospital has been named to the annual list of top hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. They were recognized for their high performance in providing complex care across multiple medical specialties.

The magazine evaluated more than 4,400 hospitals and only 13 percent earned a Best Hospital designation, according to the news release.

STHS is the only hospital in the Rio Grande Valley to make the list, according to the news release. The list is compiled to help patients and their doctors make more informed decisions about where to receive medical care.

The news release said to be considered for Best Regional Hospital, a facility has to commonly outperform in at least seven procedures and conditions that U.S. News & World Report evaluates. That includes risk-adjusted survival, patient experience, level of nursing care and how successfully each hospital gets patients back home. Hospitals were also evaluated on their performance using several measures based on data provided by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, professional organizations and medical specialists.

STHS Edinburg was recognized for its high performance in 10 common procedures or conditions among adults, according to the news release. That includes kidney failure, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, stroke, pneumonia, heart failure, heart attack, heart arrhythmia, pacemaker and blood cancer, such as leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma.