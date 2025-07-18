STHS in Edinburg marks 10 years of Robotic Surgery program

A special celebration was held at South Texas Health System in Edinburg.

Thursday marked 10 years since they launched their Robotic Surgery program, the first for the Rio Grande Valley.

"In our facility, we've performed over four thousand robotic procedures. We use it mostly for gallbladders, hernias, also colon surgery," STHS general surgeon Sandra Esquivel said. "It's being developed more and more for many different areas."

Officials say the Robotic Surgical System leads to faster recovery times and shorter hospital stays.