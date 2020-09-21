Stripes releases special-edition Selena cups and Slurpee flavor

Stripes Stores announced Monday that it will be releasing the final two Selena 2020 Commemorative Cups and a new Slurpee® flavor to celebrate 25 years of her legacy.

According to a Stripes Stores news release, the Stripes team worked with Selena’s sister and CEO of Q-Productions, Suzette Quintanilla, to design the 2020 collection of the music legend and a special Slurpee® drink flavor created from Selena’s favorite childhood flavors — sour cherry, lime and salt. The limited-edition flavor is featured in Selena’s purple color.

“I am excited that Stripes and our family can finally share the final two 2020 Selena Cups in the 25th year collection with her fans,” Suzette Quintanilla said. “These commemorative cups represent Selena’s legacy that continues to inspire all who love her.”

These cups will be available for purchase at participating stores starting on Monday and the Slurpee® drink flavor will be available on Sept 25. For more information click here.