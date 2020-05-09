Stroke remains a health concern in the Valley

May is stroke awareness month. While coronavirus dominates the headlines, stroke remains a concerning health risk with many people in the Rio Grande Valley.

Experts say the rate of strokes in the Valley is not only higher than the Texas average, but also the national average. Ever since the pandemic started, fewer people have been admitted to the ER for strokes.

Assistant Chief Nursing Officer Wesley Robinson says South Texas Health Systems saw a 50-60% decline of ER patients starting in the week of March 3rd. He says that decline began to plateau in the first week of of April.

Robinson attributes this decline to fear which could worsen their condition.

"Perhaps they are waiting longer than they normally would. Our folks who have dialysis or who have diabetes..their disease progress regressed a little further because they waited,” says Robinson.

