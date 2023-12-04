x

Su Salud Importa: Capable Kids Foundation ofrece clases de reanimación cardio pulmonar

5 hours 2 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, December 04 2023 Dec 4, 2023 December 04, 2023 8:00 AM December 04, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

Xcarlet Reyes la especialista de programación de la fundación sin fines de lucro 'Capable Kids Foundation' ubicada en McAllen, informa acerca de las clases de reanimación cardio pulmonar que ofrecen para la comunidad.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days