Su Salud Importa: Capable Kids Foundation ofrece clases de reanimación cardio pulmonar
Xcarlet Reyes la especialista de programación de la fundación sin fines de lucro 'Capable Kids Foundation' ubicada en McAllen, informa acerca de las clases de reanimación cardio pulmonar que ofrecen para la comunidad.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
