Su Salud Importa: Doctor explica como prevenir heridas durante la temporada de extremo calor
El Dr. Rafael Rafols del The RGV Wound Doc visita nuestros estudios para hablar acerca de la prevención de heridas durante la temporada de extremo calor. Según Rafols, estas heridas podrían convertirse en un problema mayor, especialmente en personas que padecen de diabetes.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
