Su Salud Importa: Doctor explica como prevenir heridas durante la temporada de extremo calor

3 hours 58 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, July 13 2023 Jul 13, 2023 July 13, 2023 10:53 AM July 13, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

El Dr. Rafael Rafols del  The RGV Wound Doc visita nuestros estudios para hablar acerca de la prevención de heridas durante la temporada de extremo calor. Según Rafols, estas heridas podrían convertirse en un problema mayor, especialmente en personas que padecen de diabetes. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

