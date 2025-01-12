x

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025: Mild day with a high of 70°F

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025: Mild day with a high of 70°F
1 hour 40 minutes 34 seconds ago Sunday, January 12 2025 Jan 12, 2025 January 12, 2025 11:53 AM January 12, 2025 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days