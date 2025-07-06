Sunday, July 6, 2025: Spotty showers with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
Investigation underway after minor injured at Texas Cook'Em Festival in Edinburg
-
Man confesses to deadly stabbing at Cameron Park, sheriff's office says
-
Texas Game Wardens ensuring boaters are staying safe on the water at...
-
South Padre Island shark attack survivor provides update one year later
-
Consumer Reports: Kitchen appliances you won't regret