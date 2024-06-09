x

Sunday, June 9, 2024: Hot and muggy, temps in the 100s

Sunday, June 9, 2024: Hot and muggy, temps in the 100s
7 hours 21 minutes 36 seconds ago Sunday, June 09 2024 Jun 9, 2024 June 09, 2024 10:06 AM June 09, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days