x

Sunday, March 16, 2025: Sunny and dry with temperatures in the 80s

Sunday, March 16, 2025: Sunny and dry with temperatures in the 80s
2 hours 13 minutes 39 seconds ago Sunday, March 16 2025 Mar 16, 2025 March 16, 2025 10:25 AM March 16, 2025 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days