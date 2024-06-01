x

Sunday Mass to air at a special time tomorrow

The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live.

Bishop Daniel Flores will celebrate mass on Sunday, June 2,at 8 a.m.

It will be broadcast on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241.

Sunday Mass will also be streamed at that time on the KRGV Facebook page and KRGV's website.

