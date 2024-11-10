x

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024: Stray shower, highs approaching 90

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024: Stray shower, highs approaching 90
8 hours 29 minutes 11 seconds ago Sunday, November 10 2024 Nov 10, 2024 November 10, 2024 12:00 PM November 10, 2024 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days