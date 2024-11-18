Sunrise Mall Brownsville presenta los próximos eventos navideños
Verónica Baca, directora de Marketing de Sunrise Mall visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad a los próximos que tendrán por las fiestas navideñas.
Ubicación: 2370 N Expressway Ste 1446
Número de contacto: (956) 541-5302
Para más información sobre los próximos eventos de Sunrise Mall, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
