x

Sunrise Mall Brownsville presenta los próximos eventos navideños

Sunrise Mall Brownsville presenta los próximos eventos navideños
2 hours 36 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, November 18 2024 Nov 18, 2024 November 18, 2024 1:51 PM November 18, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Verónica Baca, directora de Marketing de Sunrise Mall visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad a los próximos que tendrán por las fiestas navideñas.

Ubicación: 2370 N Expressway Ste 1446 

Número de contacto: (956) 541-5302

Para más información sobre los próximos eventos de Sunrise Mall, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days