Survey aims to teach teens ways to deal with stress

Some experts are noticing more teens are suffering from anxiety and depression during the pandemic.

"If your child is saying, ‘I need help,' maybe they don't know how to express themselves in the right way,” said Ambar Rios, a licensed professional counselor at UT Health San Antonio.

Rios says she noticed anxiety went up after in-person learning began. Some students have had trouble adjusting to being around other kids in the classroom and dealing with sadness because of the death of a family member due to COVID-19.

RELATED: 'That is very scary to see': Valley doctor sees increase in children dealing with mental disorders

That's where Project Yes comes in; it’s free, and teens or even adults can use it. The 30-minute anonymous survey will help bring positive solutions.

Teens will be able to listen to other kids their age on how they were able to get out of feeling hopeless.

Click here for the survey.