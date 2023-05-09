Survivor of Brownsville bus stop crash speaks out

A man who survived Sunday morning's deadly crash in Brownsville speaks out about what happened during a vigil Monday night at Linear Park.

Related story: Vigil held at Brownsville bus stop for victims of deadly crash

Luis Herrera is from Venezuela, and he says he lost friends in that deadly crash. He says he traveled with them from their home country to the Rio Grande Valley. He says it took them two months to get here.

"A lady told me to get out of the way. So, I got out of the way and the truck was coming full speed, and it passed my legs, and it threw me," Herrera said. "My friends flew, some flew, some stayed there. Terrible. I don't want to remember because it brings back bad memories."

Herrera says he was released from the hospital Monday.

He says some of his friends who died had tickets to go to New York to meet up with family.