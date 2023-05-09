Vigil held at Brownsville bus stop for victims of deadly crash

A vigil was held for the victim's of Sunday's crash at Linear Park in Brownsville.

Seven people are still hospitalized, while others have since been release.

As Brownsville police continue their investigation, the community continues showing support for the victims.

"That's why we came to leave the flowers," Brownsville resident Bianca Alaniz said. "This thing happens to them. It's a very ugly thing."

Alaniz is one of many helping to grow the memorial at the crash site.

"I pass by here every morning, and I do see them," Alaniz said. "I go slow for the same thing because I know that they pass, and they're waiting here for the bus."

Flowers and candles were left behind at the site where Brownsville police say George Alvarez hit 18 men with his SUV.

Antonio Romero from Venezuela arrived to Brownsville last week. He says he saw what happened.

"It's so sad, it's a tragedy nobody ever expects," Romero said.

Brownsville police continue to investigate what led up to the crash.

Police Chief Felix Sauceda said before the group of men is hit, Alvarez ran a red light and lost control of his SUV.

He reportedly tried to run away but was stopped by people at the scene. At this point, investigators have not determined whether the crash was a deliberate act or an accident.

