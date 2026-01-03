Suspect charged in connection with deadly Hidalgo County shooting

Jose Ascencion Lopez Jr.

The man accused in a deadly shooting in Hargill was arraigned and charged on Saturday.

Jose Ascencion Lopez Jr., 23, was charged with murder and his bond was set at $1.5 million. He is accused of killing 41-year-old David Adam Garza.

As previously reported, Hidalgo County Sheriff's deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers initially responded to a vehicle crash on Thursday.

RELATED STORY: Suspect arrested in connection with homicide investigation in Hidalgo County

Upon arrival, they found Garza in a white Tundra truck, suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators said Garza was involved in an altercation a few blocks away and as he was leaving, Lopez fired multiple shots towards the vehicle, striking him.

A handgun was recovered at the scene containing the same brand and caliber of ammunition, according to a news release. The investigation remains ongoing.