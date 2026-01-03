Suspect charged in connection with deadly Hidalgo County shooting
The man accused in a deadly shooting in Hargill was arraigned and charged on Saturday.
Jose Ascencion Lopez Jr., 23, was charged with murder and his bond was set at $1.5 million. He is accused of killing 41-year-old David Adam Garza.
As previously reported, Hidalgo County Sheriff's deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers initially responded to a vehicle crash on Thursday.
RELATED STORY: Suspect arrested in connection with homicide investigation in Hidalgo County
Upon arrival, they found Garza in a white Tundra truck, suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators said Garza was involved in an altercation a few blocks away and as he was leaving, Lopez fired multiple shots towards the vehicle, striking him.
A handgun was recovered at the scene containing the same brand and caliber of ammunition, according to a news release. The investigation remains ongoing.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: What to buy in January 2026
-
Special needs teen celebrates birthday with help from the Valley
-
Young adults among most treated for flu in the Valley
-
Vendors set up shop for First Friday market event in Brownsville
-
Parents in Escobares upset after learning registered sex offender played Santa at...
Sports Video
-
Palmview victorious in nail-biter over Mission; Pioneer & PSJA North pick up...
-
High School Basketball District play continues on New Years Eve
-
UTRGV Falls short against Nicholls on last home game of 2025
-
Brownsville Lopez boys soccer kicked off the regular season with win over...
-
Sharyland Pioneer earns the comeback win over Sharyland