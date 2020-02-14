Suspect facing several charges in deadly hit-and-run in Harlingen
HARLINGEN – A suspect in connection to a hit-and-run Sunday morning is facing several charges.
Jose Ricardo Trujillo, 42, of Harlingen is facing a second-degree felony, accident involving death, and a third-degree felony, accident involving serious injury.
A 5-year-old female, identified as Angelina Huerta died, and a 20-year-old woman, identified as Leslie Cassie Huerta, remain in the hospital.
It happened at the intersection of Stuart Place Road and I-2 westbound Frontage Road.
Authorities say the pair were selling newspapers when they were hit by a car. The driver fled the scene and failed to render aid, according to the release sent by the Harlingen Police Department.
Primera police later found the suspect's vehicle outside a home.
