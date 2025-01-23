Suspect facing upgraded manslaughter charge after child in Alamo hit-and-run crash dies

Saul Xavier Gonzalez being arraigned on a manslaughter charge Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. KRGV photo

A 29-year-old man is now charged with manslaughter after a child died following a hit-and-run crash in Alamo.

The child had been hospitalized in critical condition since the crash that happened on Thursday, Jan. 16, near the intersection of Crockett Avenue and Serg Loop. The Alamo Police Department confirmed to Channel 5 News the child died on Wednesday.

Police previously said Saul Xavier Gonzalez, 29, was speeding as he drove a Ford F150 when he crashed into a Chevy Malibu with three people inside.

Two adults in the vehicle with the child remain hospitalized in stable condition, police said on Wednesday. Police have yet to release the identities of the passengers of the Chevy Malibu.

Gonzalez was arrested and arraigned on Sunday on multiple counts of collision involving personal injury and several counts of possession of a controlled substance

On Thursday, Gonzalez was arraigned on a new charge of manslaughter and was not given a bond.

