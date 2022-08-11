Suspect in custody in connection with Harlingen shooting
Police identified the suspect of a shooting in Harlingen that left an adult man hospitalized in critical condition.
Edgar Trejo was identified as the suspect by the Harlingen Police Department. The 26-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and had his bond set at $400,000, the Harlingen Police Department announced Thursday.
The investigation began Tuesday when Harlingen police announced they found a man with “multiple gunshot wounds” in the 300 block of West Lee Avenue.
The unidentified victim remains hospitalized and is in critical condition, Harlingen police said Thursday.
Trejo was transported to the Harlingen city jail.
