Suspect in deadly McAllen crash remains hospitalized

The driver police say was involved in a crash that killed two people remains under hospital care, according to the McAllen Police Department.

The driver, identified as a 40-year-old man, was the only survivor of a two-vehicle crash that happened Saturday at around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of 2nd Street and Nolana Avenue, according to previous reports.

The suspect was identified as the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado that collided with a Nissan Altima.

The driver of the Nissan Altima — 54-year-old Juan Carlos Perez — and a 20-year-old passenger in the Silverado — Gianncarlo Corriabustos — died as a result of the crash.

Police previously said the driver of the Silverado is suspected of an “intoxication offense.” On Monday, police spokesman Sgt. John Saenz the suspect will be identified once he’s been “formally arraigned on criminal charges.”

Saenz previously said the driver will be arraigned after he is released from medical care.

Saenz added that the suspect suffered “serious bodily injury” as a result of the collision, but his injuries do not appear life-threatening.

“The medical treatment of this individual takes priority to criminal charging,” Saenz said in a news release.