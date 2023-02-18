Suspect in fatal Thanksgiving hit-and-run crash in Pharr pleads not guilty

A 20-year-old man pled not guilty in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Pharr last year.



Manuel Canchola and another individual turned themselves in to police in November 2022, days after 54-year-old Gilberto Delgado was killed in the crash.

Pharr police responded to an auto-pedestrian crash at around 10:14 p.m. last Thanksgiving near Cage Boulevard and Helmer Street, where they found Delgado lying on the roadway.

Witnesses told police they saw a dark-colored passenger car strike Delgado before feeling the scene.

Canchola and Natalie Monique Carreon turned themselves in to police in connection with the crash. Chanchola was charged with accident involving death, and court records indicate his pre-trial hearing is set for March.

Carreon was released on bond after being charged with failure to report a felony.