Suspect in two separate murder cases appears in court

A Harlingen man accused in two separate murders appeared in court Thursday.

Anthony Eliff pled not guilty to the murder of Guillermo Garcia, whose body was discovered in a car with a gunshot wound to his chest in February 2020.

Court documents say the two allegedly got into a fight before the shooting. Surveillance cameras captured someone firing at Garcia outside a Harlingen home.

Police say Eliff was the shooter. As a previously convicted felon, he’s also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Eliff will be back in court on Monday, Feb. 23.

Eliff is also charged in the death of Elyn Loera, a Corpus Christi woman investigators say eiliff was dating before she went missing in 2019. Her remains were discovered in San Benito the following year.

A trial date in that case is set for Friday, Feb. 13.