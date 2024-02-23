Suspect in Weslaco shooting identified

Jose Cruz Rojas. Photo credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

The man accused of hospitalizing his neighbor following a Thursday dispute in rural Weslaco was identified.

Jose Cruz Rojas, 20, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct in connection with the shooting, according to a Friday news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2700 block of Mile 7 North Road on Thursday night, where they encountered a man with a gunshot wound.

PREVIOUS STORY: Sheriff’s office: Dispute between neighbors in Weslaco ends in shooting, suspect being sought

The man told deputies he was having a dispute with his neighbor — now identified as Cruz.

“[Cruz] got upset and shot several rounds into the ground, one round struck the victim's ankle,” the news release stated.

The victim was hospitalized with a “non-life-threatening gunshot wound,” the release added.

Those with any information on Cruz’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114