Suspects in fatal hit-and-run crash turn themselves in, Pharr police say

Manuel Canchola and Natalie Monique Carreon. Photo credit: Pharr Police Department.

Two teens were arrested Saturday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Thanksgiving Day, according to a news release.

Manuel Canchola, 19 and Natalie Monique Carreon, 19, turned themselves in to Pharr police Saturday.

Both teens were arraigned Saturday afternoon in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed an unidentified 54-year-old man.

Pharr police responded to an auto-pedestrian crash at around 10:14 p.m. near Cage Boulevard and Helmer Street.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pharr police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash

Upon arrival, officers observed a man lying on the roadway. Officers were able to make contact with a witness who said that a small dark-colored passenger car had struck the man.

The vehicle fled the scene, according to the news release.

Canchola was charged with accident involving death and had his bond set at $100,000. Carreon was charged with failure to report a felony and had her bond set at $20,000.