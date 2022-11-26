Suspects in fatal hit-and-run crash turn themselves in, Pharr police say
Two teens were arrested Saturday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Thanksgiving Day, according to a news release.
Manuel Canchola, 19 and Natalie Monique Carreon, 19, turned themselves in to Pharr police Saturday.
Both teens were arraigned Saturday afternoon in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed an unidentified 54-year-old man.
Pharr police responded to an auto-pedestrian crash at around 10:14 p.m. near Cage Boulevard and Helmer Street.
Upon arrival, officers observed a man lying on the roadway. Officers were able to make contact with a witness who said that a small dark-colored passenger car had struck the man.
The vehicle fled the scene, according to the news release.
Canchola was charged with accident involving death and had his bond set at $100,000. Carreon was charged with failure to report a felony and had her bond set at $20,000.