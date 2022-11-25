Pharr police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash

The Pharr Police Department is investigating a Thursday auto-pedestrian crash that left a 54-year-old man dead, according to a news release from the department.

Pharr police responded to an auto-pedestrian crash at around 10:14 p.m. near Cage Boulevard and Helmer Street.

Upon arrival, officers observed a man lying on the roadway. Officers were able to make contact with a witness who said that a small dark color passenger car had struck the man.

The vehicle fled the scene, according to the news release.

EMS and fire department arrived at the scene and attended the 54-year-old man.

The man was transported to McAllen Medical, where he was pronounced dead to the injuries he sustained in the collision.

Pharr police is asking for help of any resident, or business with surveillance video captured on Cage Boulevard to west Sam Houston Boulevard, as well as any video on Cage Boulevard and Helmer Street.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to call the Pharr Police Department at 956-402-4700 or Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-8477.