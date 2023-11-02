Suspects indicted in connection to standoff with Hidalgo County sheriff's deputies

A grand jury have indicted all seven suspects accused of shooting at Hidalgo County sheriff's deputies over the summer in San Juan.

According to court records, one of the suspects, Larry Palomo, was arraigned on October 30.

Palomo pleaded not guilty, and his pre-trial hearing is scheduled for December 4. He faces drug related charges, engaging in organized criminal activity and attempt capital murder of a peace officer.

Court records also show another suspect, Maria Isabel Bravo, waived her arraignment hearing and had a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday.

She faces drug related charges and engaging in organized criminal activity. Her next court date is scheduled for November 15.

The suspects are all charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer, along with drug related charges.

The shooting happened back in June when Hidalgo County deputies were serving a warrant at a home in San Juan when they were shot at, no one was hit.

Court records say the rest of the suspects have scheduled arraignment hearings in the upcoming weeks. A list of each suspect's scheduled arraignments is listed below.

Kayla Lara, arraignment scheduled for November 3.

Roberto Zavala, arraignment scheduled for November 6.

Gustavo Prieto, arraignment scheduled for November 8.

Daniel Lee Gonzalez, arraignment scheduled for November 15.

Luis Garcia Guerra, arraignment scheduled for January 3.