TABC releases Spring Break enforcement operation report

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission released this year's Spring Break enforcement numbers, where their goal was to catch people selling alcohol to minors.

"We have folks going across the state, but particularly to popular vacation destinations like South Padre," TABC Media Relations Manager Chris Porter said.

In the South Texas region, which includes Corpus Christi, the state agency tasked with overseeing alcohol sales did 305 inspections.

Of those inspections, they found 14 violations.

Porter says compared to the rest of the state, South Padre Island did a good job. Once their investigation finishes, there could be consequences for violators.

"The business itself could face a possible temporary suspension of their alcohol permit, in addition to any fines that may be involved with that," Porter said. "Then for the actual employee who conducts the sale, that person could face a misdemeanor criminal charge that could result in a fine of up to $4,000 or even a year in jail."

With Holy Week underway, the TABC says they are ramping up inspections.

"We do conduct more inspections during busy times like Holy Week," Porter said. "Anytime we have a number of people gathering in one place to celebrate, be it something like the Super Bowl or Holy Week or, you know, Spring Break, we do tend to deploy more resources to those locations," Porter said.

TABC also wants to remind people there is a limit to the alcohol you can bring across from Mexico.

There are also State Liquor Taxes.

To find out how much alcohol you can bring into the country, and how much it will cost, visit the TABC website.