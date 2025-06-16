x

Taller creativo de inclusión y diversidad en San Benito

Monday, June 16 2025

Ruido Studios y el Museo del Patrimonio Cultural de San Benito invitan a la comunidad a un taller creativo para imaginar un futuro inclusivo y diverso para el Valle.

En este evento familiar se compartirá una breve presentación, seguida de una actividad interactiva guiada y una merienda.

