Tamaulipas government asks all travelers who visited the United States to self-quarantine for two weeks

5 hours 11 minutes 2 seconds ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 March 16, 2020 8:10 AM March 16, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic

The Tamaulipas government is asking all people who traveled to other nations — including the United States — to self-quarantine for two weeks.

The advisory also applies to people who visited China, South Korea, Japan, Iran or any country in Europe.

