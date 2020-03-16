Tamaulipas government asks all travelers who visited the United States to self-quarantine for two weeks
The Tamaulipas government is asking all people who traveled to other nations — including the United States — to self-quarantine for two weeks.
The advisory also applies to people who visited China, South Korea, Japan, Iran or any country in Europe.
Watch the video above for more details.
