Tampa Bay Rays advance to World Series, beating Houston Astros 4-2 in Game 7 of American League Championship Series

1 week 5 days 9 hours ago Saturday, October 17 2020 Oct 17, 2020 October 17, 2020 9:56 PM October 17, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays advance to World Series, beating Houston Astros 4-2 in Game 7 of American League Championship Series.

