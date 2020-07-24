TAPPS Makes Adjustment to 2020 Fall Revision
FORT WORTH - TAPPS, the governing body for Texas private school athletics made a slight adjustment to their fall schedule change on Thursday. The league expanded their football season to be an eight week season rather than only six in the previous announcement made one week prior.
For more information watch the video above, or visit this link for details https://tapps.biz/2020-return-to-play-7-23/
