TEA announces additional reopening guidance, including local option for an online-only start to 2020-21 school year

The Texas Education Agency released last week public health planning guidance for the 2020-21 academic year in order to prepare students, teachers, and staff to safely return to school campuses for in-person instruction.

Given the latest developments around COVID-19, TEA is issuing important updates to the guidance.

School systems will now be able to temporarily limit access to on-campus instruction for the first four weeks of school.

After the first four weeks, a school system can continue to limit access to on-campus instruction for an additional four weeks, if needed, with a board-approved waiver request to TEA.

Commissioner Morath’s video message to Texas teachers and parents can be viewed below.