TEA announces additional reopening guidance, including local option for an online-only start to 2020-21 school year
The Texas Education Agency released last week public health planning guidance for the 2020-21 academic year in order to prepare students, teachers, and staff to safely return to school campuses for in-person instruction.
Given the latest developments around COVID-19, TEA is issuing important updates to the guidance.
School systems will now be able to temporarily limit access to on-campus instruction for the first four weeks of school.
After the first four weeks, a school system can continue to limit access to on-campus instruction for an additional four weeks, if needed, with a board-approved waiver request to TEA.
Commissioner Morath’s video message to Texas teachers and parents can be viewed below.
More News
News Video
-
TEA announces additional reopening guidance, including local option for an online-only start...
-
State surveys Valley for alternate COVID-19 care sites
-
Health experts: COVID-19 outbreak in the Valley mirrors crisis in New York
-
Doctors provide advice to pregnant women on how to stay safe, healthy...
-
398 of 1000 Cameron County inmates test positive for coronavirus