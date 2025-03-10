x

Teach For America RGV to hold annual gala

Teach For America Rio Grande Valley is set to celebrate those supporting students and educators in their annual gala.

The Teach For America Honor Roll Gala is set for Friday, April 4 at 6 p.m. at the Mission Event Center, located at 200 N. Shary Rd.

