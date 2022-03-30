Teachers preparing for STAAR testing next week

Valley school districts will administer the end of course STAAR exams next week, and teachers throughout the Valley have been working on getting students ready.

“All that preparation - I know it's going to benefit the kids and start closing those gaps slowly, but surely,” Faulk Middle School teacher Robert Rivera said.

Rivera said there has been a learning loss students and teachers have dealt with over the past two years without the face to face interaction.

“I like to walk around and see how kids are grasping the concept, so by them being away it did create a lot of learning loss,” Rivera said. “However, we can't make excuses now, we have to move forward and look at the data.”

Rivera says the results will help teachers and the district understand how students are progressing - and see if what they're doing in the classroom is working.

Watch the video above for the full story.