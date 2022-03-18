Teen charged with deadly conduct following feud with family

A 16-year-old teen is facing three counts of deadly conduct after hitting multiple vehicles with his own.

His relatives were in the three cars he hit, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Azul Street and Mile 11 in rural Weslaco Thursday evening due to a feud among family members.

“Preliminary investigation reveals one vehicle intentionally struck [three] other vehicles, which were occupied, as a result of the feud," a news release stated. "One person has been transported to the hospital for medical treatment, with [non] life-threatening injuries."

The case remains under investigation.