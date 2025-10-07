Teen gets 37-year sentence in deadly Weslaco shooting

An 18-year-old from Edinburg was found guilty on Tuesday and sentenced to 37 years in prison for shooting and killing a man in Weslaco, according to a news release.

Mauricio Mata was found guilty by a Hidalgo County judge in the murder of 44-year-old David Silva, the news release stated.

Silva was found with seven gunshot wounds in rural Weslaco on Feb. 11, 2023. Previous reports say Mata was 15 years old when the deadly shooting happened.

According to a news release, family members who were present during the shooting identified Mata as the shooter. Mata fled to Mexico shortly after the shooting and was apprehended at the Hidalgo port of entry in March 2023.

“It’s very unfortunate to see the complete disregard this young man has for human life and for the rule of law,” Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios said in a statement. “Be prepared to spend a considerable amount of time behind prison bars if you choose to commit violent crimes and wreak havoc on our community.”

Mata also faces additional charges after he was identified in September as the inmate at the Hidalgo County detention center who participated in a scheme to smuggle drugs into the facility. A court hearing for that case has yet to be set.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mother of Weslaco murder suspect charged in scheme to smuggle drugs into detention center

Mata’s mother — Emily Cavazos — remains in custody on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and prohibited substances and items in a correctional or civil commitment facility in connection with the scheme.

A former detention center employee — identified as Ronaldo Rodriguez — was also charged in connection with the case and is out on bond.

Court records show Mata is receiving 540 days of jail credit as part of his sentence.