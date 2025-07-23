Teen girl detained in connection with threat against Vanguard Academy in Edinburg
A 14-year-old girl was detained following a recent threat made against Vanguard Academy in Edinburg, according to a city spokesperson.
The spokesperson said the juvenile is in the process of being admitted to a detention facility.
The girl was identified as an incoming freshman at Vanguard. She had a prior incident on June 16 when she allegedly brought a kitchen knife to Barrientes Middle School with the "intent to engage in a physical altercation," according to the spokesperson. She was detained on June 23 for that incident.
The investigation into the recent threat is ongoing.
